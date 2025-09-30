Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a point a, it is expressed as f(x) = Σ [f⁽ⁿ⁾(a)/n!] * (x - a)ⁿ, where n! is factorial and f⁽ⁿ⁾(a) is the nth derivative at a. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Derivatives of Exponential Functions The function f(x) = 2ˣ is an exponential function whose derivatives follow a specific pattern. Each derivative is proportional to 2ˣ multiplied by the natural logarithm of 2 raised to the power of the derivative order, i.e., f⁽ⁿ⁾(x) = (ln 2)ⁿ * 2ˣ. This pattern is essential for finding terms in the Taylor series. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Derivatives of General Exponential Functions