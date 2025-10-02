Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Definition A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. Each term involves the nth derivative evaluated at the center point, multiplied by (x - a)^n and divided by n!. This series approximates the function near the center a. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Derivatives of Exponential Functions For the function f(x) = 2^x, derivatives involve the natural logarithm of the base. Specifically, the nth derivative of 2^x is (ln 2)^n times 2^x. Understanding this pattern is essential to compute the terms of the Taylor series accurately. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Derivatives of General Exponential Functions