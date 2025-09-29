Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Series Expansion The binomial series generalizes the binomial theorem to any real exponent, allowing the expansion of expressions like (1 + x)^n into an infinite series. For |x| < 1, it is expressed as 1 + n x + n(n-1)/2! x^2 + ..., which helps approximate functions that are difficult to compute directly. Recommended video: 06:00 06:00 Geometric Series

Using the First Few Terms for Approximation Approximating a function using the first few terms of its series expansion provides a practical way to estimate values without calculating the entire infinite series. The accuracy depends on the number of terms used and the size of x; typically, the first four terms give a reasonable approximation for small x. Recommended video: 11:43 11:43 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema Example 3