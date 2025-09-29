Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a point a, the series is given by f(x) = Σ (f⁽ⁿ⁾(a)/n!) (x - a)ⁿ, where n! is factorial and f⁽ⁿ⁾(a) is the nth derivative at a. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Derivatives of the Natural Logarithm Function The function f(x) = ln(x) has derivatives that follow a specific pattern: the first derivative is 1/x, the second is -1/x², the third is 2/x³, and so on, alternating in sign and involving factorial terms. Understanding this pattern is essential to find the coefficients of the Taylor series at a given point. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function