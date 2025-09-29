Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Taylor Series Expansion
A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a point a, the series is given by f(x) = Σ (f⁽ⁿ⁾(a)/n!) (x - a)ⁿ, where n! is factorial and f⁽ⁿ⁾(a) is the nth derivative at a.
Derivatives of the Natural Logarithm Function
The function f(x) = ln(x) has derivatives that follow a specific pattern: the first derivative is 1/x, the second is -1/x², the third is 2/x³, and so on, alternating in sign and involving factorial terms. Understanding this pattern is essential to find the coefficients of the Taylor series at a given point.
Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function
Summation Notation for Power Series
Summation notation (Σ) concisely expresses infinite sums, such as power series. Writing a Taylor series in summation form involves identifying the general term that includes the nth derivative, factorial denominator, and (x - a)ⁿ factor, allowing a compact and clear representation of the series.
