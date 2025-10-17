53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x²/4 + y²/25 = 1
x²/4 + y²/25 = 1
Conic parameters: A hyperbola has eccentricity e = 2 and foci (0, ±2). Find the location of the vertices and directrices.
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
b. At what point does the tangency occur?
x = 16y²
75–76. Graphs to polar equations Find a polar equation for each conic section. Assume one focus is at the origin.