69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. The hyperbola y²/2 - x²/4 = 1 has no x-intercept.
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
The length of the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px or x ² =4py is 4|p|.
Reflection property of parabolas: Consider the parabola y = x²/(4p) with its focus at F(0, p). The goal is to show that the angle of incidence (α) equals the angle of reflection (β).
a. Let P(x₀, y₀) be a point on the parabola. Show that the slope of the tangent line at P is tan θ = x₀/(2p).
How can you slice a vertically oriented 3D cone with a 2D plane to get a circle?
A vertically oriented 3D cone is sliced with a vertical 2D plane. What is the conic section that will form?