A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.
53–57. Conic sections
a. Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola.
x²/4 + y²/25 = 1
Conic parameters: A hyperbola has eccentricity e = 2 and foci (0, ±2). Find the location of the vertices and directrices.
58–59. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point. Check your work with a graphing utility.
x²/16 - y²/9 = 1; (20/3, -4)
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
b. At what point does the tangency occur?
x = 16y²