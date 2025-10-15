37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 6 cos θ + 8 sin θ
r = 6 cos θ + 8 sin θ
r = 3 csc θ
r cos θ = -4
r = sin θ sec² θ
29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.
r = 1 and r = 2 sin 2θ
(-4, 4√3)
(1, √3)