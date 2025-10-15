37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = sin θ sec² θ
r = sin θ sec² θ
29–32. Intersection points Use algebraic methods to find as many intersection points of the following curves as possible. Use graphical methods to identify the remaining intersection points.
r = 2 cos θ and r = 1 + cos θ
r = 1 and r = 2 sin 2θ
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(-4, 4√3)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(4, 5π)
(2, 7π/4)
(1, 2π/3)