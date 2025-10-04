37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 6 cos θ + 8 sin θ
r = 3 csc θ
r cos θ = -4
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(-4, 4√3)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(2, 7π/4)
(1, 2π/3)
Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.