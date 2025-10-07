49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
y = x²
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 6 cos θ + 8 sin θ
r = 3 csc θ
r cos θ = -4
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(4, 5π)
(2, 7π/4)
(1, 2π/3)