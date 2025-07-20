Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substitution Method The substitution method is a technique used in integration to simplify the process by changing the variable of integration. By substituting a part of the integrand with a new variable, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions or when the integrand contains a function and its derivative.

Integration by Parts Integration by parts is a technique derived from the product rule of differentiation, used to integrate products of functions. It states that the integral of a product of two functions can be expressed as the product of one function and the integral of the other, minus the integral of the derivative of the first function times the second. This method is helpful when the integrand is a product that can be simplified through differentiation.