l'Hôpital's Rule

l'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) leads to an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule is particularly useful in the given limit problem when direct substitution leads to an indeterminate form.