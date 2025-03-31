Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
2:35 minutes
Problem 21a
Textbook Question
Economics
Marginal cost Suppose that the dollar cost of producing x washing machines is c(x) = 2000 + 100x − 0.1x².
a. Find the average cost per machine of producing the first 100 washing machines.
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the given cost function: c(x) = 2000 + 100x - 0.1x², where c(x) represents the total cost of producing x washing machines.
To find the average cost per machine for the first 100 machines, we need to calculate the total cost for producing 100 machines, which is c(100).
Substitute x = 100 into the cost function: c(100) = 2000 + 100(100) - 0.1(100)².
Calculate c(100) to find the total cost of producing 100 machines.
Finally, divide the total cost c(100) by 100 to find the average cost per machine: Average cost = c(100) / 100.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Average Cost
Average cost is calculated by dividing the total cost by the number of units produced. It provides insight into the cost efficiency of production. For the given function c(x), the average cost per machine for producing x washing machines is c(x)/x, which helps determine the cost per unit for a specific production level.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function
Cost Function
A cost function, such as c(x) = 2000 + 100x − 0.1x², represents the total cost of producing x units. It includes fixed costs, variable costs, and sometimes quadratic terms that account for changes in cost efficiency. Understanding this function is crucial for calculating total and average costs at different production levels.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Quadratic Functions
Quadratic functions are polynomial functions of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c. In economics, they can model cost functions where the cost changes non-linearly with production levels. The term −0.1x² in the cost function indicates diminishing returns or increasing inefficiencies as production increases, affecting the average cost calculation.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
