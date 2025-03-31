Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Cost Average cost is calculated by dividing the total cost by the number of units produced. It provides insight into the cost efficiency of production. For the given function c(x), the average cost per machine for producing x washing machines is c(x)/x, which helps determine the cost per unit for a specific production level. Recommended video: 06:37 06:37 Average Value of a Function

Cost Function A cost function, such as c(x) = 2000 + 100x − 0.1x², represents the total cost of producing x units. It includes fixed costs, variable costs, and sometimes quadratic terms that account for changes in cost efficiency. Understanding this function is crucial for calculating total and average costs at different production levels. Recommended video: 06:21 06:21 Properties of Functions