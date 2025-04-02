Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
2:01 minutes
Problem 3.8.3
Textbook Question
Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by identifying the given information: y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. We need to find dy/dt.
Recognize that y is a function of x, and both y and x are functions of time t. This implies we need to use the chain rule for differentiation.
Apply the chain rule: The derivative of y with respect to t, dy/dt, can be found using dy/dt = (dy/dx) * (dx/dt).
Differentiate y = 5x with respect to x to find dy/dx. Since y = 5x, dy/dx = 5.
Substitute dy/dx = 5 and dx/dt = 2 into the chain rule formula: dy/dt = 5 * 2.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
A derivative represents the rate at which a function is changing at any given point and is a fundamental tool in calculus. In this context, dy/dt and dx/dt are derivatives that describe how y and x change with respect to time t. Understanding derivatives is crucial for solving problems involving rates of change.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of the composition of two or more functions. It is essential here because y is a function of x, which is itself a function of t. The chain rule allows us to find dy/dt by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to x (dy/dx) by the derivative of x with respect to t (dx/dt).
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Linear Functions
A linear function is a function of the form y = mx + b, where m and b are constants. In this problem, y = 5x is a linear function with a slope of 5. Understanding linear functions helps in recognizing that the derivative dy/dx is constant, which simplifies the application of the chain rule to find dy/dt.
Recommended video:
07:17
Linearization
Watch next
Master Intro To Related Rates with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice