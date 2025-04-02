Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative A derivative represents the rate at which a function is changing at any given point and is a fundamental tool in calculus. In this context, dy/dt and dx/dt are derivatives that describe how y and x change with respect to time t. Understanding derivatives is crucial for solving problems involving rates of change. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Chain Rule The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of the composition of two or more functions. It is essential here because y is a function of x, which is itself a function of t. The chain rule allows us to find dy/dt by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to x (dy/dx) by the derivative of x with respect to t (dx/dt). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule