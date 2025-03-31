Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input changes. In this context, r'(x) represents the marginal revenue, which is the rate of change of revenue with respect to the number of washing machines sold. Calculating the derivative helps determine how revenue changes as sales increase. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Limit A limit describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this problem, finding the limit of r'(x) as x approaches infinity helps us understand the behavior of marginal revenue as the number of washing machines sold becomes very large. It indicates the long-term trend of revenue change per additional unit sold. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits