Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. In this context, r'(x) represents the rate of change of revenue with respect to the number of washing machines sold. Calculating r'(x) allows us to estimate the marginal revenue, which is the additional revenue generated by selling one more unit.

Marginal Revenue Marginal revenue is the additional income from selling one more unit of a good or service. It is calculated as the derivative of the revenue function with respect to quantity. In this problem, r'(x) gives the marginal revenue, helping estimate the revenue increase when production rises from 100 to 101 machines.