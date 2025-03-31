Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Marginal Cost Marginal cost refers to the additional cost incurred in producing one more unit of a good. It is derived from the cost function and is crucial for understanding how costs change with production levels. In calculus, it is represented as the derivative of the cost function with respect to the quantity produced, providing an instantaneous rate of change of cost. Recommended video: 07:32 07:32 Example 3: Maximizing Profit

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. In the context of cost functions, the derivative represents the marginal cost, indicating how the total cost changes with a small change in the number of units produced. Calculating the derivative of the cost function c(x) gives the marginal cost function. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives