3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Problem 3.7.29
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. In practical terms, the derivative provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at any given point.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y is composed of two functions u and x (i.e., y = f(u) and u = g(x)), then the derivative of y with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of f with respect to u by the derivative of g with respect to x. This rule is essential for handling functions that are nested within each other.
Square Root Function
The square root function, denoted as √x, is a function that returns the non-negative value whose square is x. When differentiating a square root function, it is important to apply the power rule, as the square root can be expressed as x^(1/2). Understanding how to differentiate square root functions is crucial for solving problems involving derivatives of such expressions.
