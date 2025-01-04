Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. In practical terms, the derivative provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at any given point. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y is composed of two functions u and x (i.e., y = f(u) and u = g(x)), then the derivative of y with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of f with respect to u by the derivative of g with respect to x. This rule is essential for handling functions that are nested within each other. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule