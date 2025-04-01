Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Problem 3.9.26
Textbook Question
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = sec(x² − 1)
1
Step 1: Identify the function y = sec(x² − 1). The goal is to find the derivative dy/dx.
Step 2: Recognize that y = sec(u) where u = x² − 1. This requires using the chain rule for differentiation.
Step 3: Differentiate the outer function sec(u) with respect to u. The derivative of sec(u) is sec(u)tan(u).
Step 4: Differentiate the inner function u = x² − 1 with respect to x. The derivative of x² − 1 is 2x.
Step 5: Apply the chain rule: dy/dx = (d/dx)[sec(u)] = sec(u)tan(u) * du/dx = sec(x² − 1)tan(x² − 1) * 2x.
Key Concepts
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function, multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate y = sec(x² − 1) by first differentiating sec(u) with respect to u, and then differentiating u = x² − 1 with respect to x.
Intro to the Chain Rule
Derivative of Secant Function
The derivative of the secant function, sec(x), is sec(x)tan(x). This derivative is crucial when differentiating y = sec(x² − 1) because it allows us to find the rate of change of the secant function with respect to its argument. Applying this derivative in conjunction with the chain rule helps determine dy/dx for the given function.
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Differential Notation
Differential notation involves expressing the derivative in terms of differentials, such as dy and dx. It provides a way to represent the infinitesimal change in y with respect to an infinitesimal change in x. In this problem, finding dy involves using the derivative dy/dx obtained from applying the chain rule and the derivative of the secant function, and then expressing it in differential form as dy = (dy/dx)dx.
Finding Differentials
