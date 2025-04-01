Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function, multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate y = sec(x² − 1) by first differentiating sec(u) with respect to u, and then differentiating u = x² − 1 with respect to x.

Derivative of Secant Function The derivative of the secant function, sec(x), is sec(x)tan(x). This derivative is crucial when differentiating y = sec(x² − 1) because it allows us to find the rate of change of the secant function with respect to its argument. Applying this derivative in conjunction with the chain rule helps determine dy/dx for the given function.