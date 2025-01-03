Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(t)=t+2 / t^2−4
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(t)=t+2 / t^2−4
Let g(x)=⎩⎨⎧x2+xa3x+5if x<1if x=1if x>1
b. Determine the value of for which is continuous from the right at .
Let g(x)=⎩⎨⎧x2+xa3x+5if x<1if x=1if x>1
a. Determine the value of a for which is continuous from the left at .
Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.
Suppose the rental cost for a snowboard is \$25 for the first day (or any part of the first day) plus \$15 for each additional day (or any part of a day).
e. For what values of t is f continuous? Explain.
Let g(x)=⎩⎨⎧5x−2aax2+bxif x<1if x=1if x>1.
Determine values of the constants and , if possible, for which is continuous at .
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
a. A function is continuous from the left at a if _____.