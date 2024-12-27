Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
p(x)=4x^5−3x^2+1
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
p(x)=3x^2−6x+7 / x^2+x+1
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=x^5+6x+17 / x^2−9
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=1 / x^2−4
Let g(x)=⎩⎨⎧x2+xa3x+5if x<1if x=1if x>1
b. Determine the value of for which is continuous from the right at .
a. Determine the value of a for which is continuous from the left at .
Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.