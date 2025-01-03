Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval. This concept is crucial for determining where a function does not have breaks, jumps, or asymptotes. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity

Identifying Discontinuities Discontinuities can occur due to points where the function is undefined, such as division by zero, or where the left-hand limit and right-hand limit do not match. In the given function, h(x) = 2x / (x^3 - 25x), we need to find values of x that make the denominator zero, as these will indicate potential points of discontinuity. Recommended video: 03:38 03:38 Intro to Continuity Example 1