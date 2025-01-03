Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Continuity
6:27 minutes
Problem 2.R.77
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Continuity of Functions
A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval. This concept is crucial for determining where a function does not have breaks, jumps, or asymptotes.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity
Identifying Discontinuities
Discontinuities can occur due to points where the function is undefined, such as division by zero, or where the left-hand limit and right-hand limit do not match. In the given function, h(x) = 2x / (x^3 - 25x), we need to find values of x that make the denominator zero, as these will indicate potential points of discontinuity.
Recommended video:
03:38
Intro to Continuity Example 1
Endpoints and One-Sided Limits
When analyzing continuity at finite endpoints of an interval, it is important to consider one-sided limits. A function can be left-continuous or right-continuous at an endpoint, meaning it approaches the endpoint from the left or right, respectively. This distinction is essential for accurately describing the behavior of the function at the boundaries of its domain.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Related Videos
Related Practice