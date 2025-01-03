Table of contents
1. Limits and Continuity
Continuity
Problem 2.R.78
Find the intervals on which the following functions are continuous. Specify right- or left-continuity at the finite endpoints.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Continuity of Functions
A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval. This concept is crucial for determining where a function does not have breaks, jumps, or asymptotes.
Endpoints and Continuity
When analyzing the continuity of functions on closed intervals, special attention must be given to the endpoints. A function can be left-continuous at the left endpoint and right-continuous at the right endpoint. Understanding how a function behaves at these endpoints is essential for accurately describing its continuity over the entire interval.
Behavior of Composite Functions
The function g(x) = cos(e^x) is a composite function, where the continuity of g depends on the continuity of both the cosine function and the exponential function. Since both functions are continuous everywhere, g(x) is also continuous for all real numbers. Recognizing how the continuity of inner and outer functions affects the overall function is vital in calculus.
