Continuity of Functions A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval. This concept is crucial for determining where a function does not have breaks, jumps, or asymptotes. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity

Endpoints and Continuity When analyzing the continuity of functions on closed intervals, special attention must be given to the endpoints. A function can be left-continuous at the left endpoint and right-continuous at the right endpoint. Understanding how a function behaves at these endpoints is essential for accurately describing its continuity over the entire interval. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity