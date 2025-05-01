Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the gradient vector field of the function f(x, y) = x^2 + y^2?
A
Vectors forming concentric circles around the origin.
B
Vectors pointing radially outward from the origin, increasing in magnitude with distance from the origin.
C
Vectors pointing radially inward toward the origin, decreasing in magnitude with distance from the origin.
D
Vectors that are constant in both direction and magnitude everywhere.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of the gradient vector field. The gradient of a scalar function f(x, y) is a vector field that points in the direction of the steepest ascent of the function and is given by ∇f = (∂f/∂x, ∂f/∂y).
Step 2: Compute the partial derivatives of f(x, y) = x^2 + y^2. The partial derivative with respect to x is ∂f/∂x = 2x, and the partial derivative with respect to y is ∂f/∂y = 2y.
Step 3: Combine the partial derivatives to form the gradient vector field. The gradient is ∇f = (2x, 2y).
Step 4: Analyze the behavior of the gradient vector field. The vector (2x, 2y) points radially outward from the origin because its direction is determined by the coordinates (x, y), and its magnitude increases with the distance from the origin, as it is proportional to √(x^2 + y^2).
Step 5: Conclude that the gradient vector field of f(x, y) = x^2 + y^2 consists of vectors pointing radially outward from the origin, increasing in magnitude with distance from the origin.
