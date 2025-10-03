Suppose the position of a particle moving along a straight line is given by the graph below. At time seconds, estimate the value of the velocity and acceleration of the particle using the graph.
Terminal velocity Refer to Exercises 95 and 96.
d. How tall must a cliff be so that the BASE jumper (m = 75 kg and k = 0.2) reaches 95% of terminal velocity? Assume the jumper needs at least 300 m at the end of free fall to deploy the chute and land safely.
Given the vector-valued function , find the unit tangent vector , the unit normal vector , and the unit binormal vector at the point . Which of the following correctly gives the unit tangent vector at that point?
Which of the following best describes the gradient vector field of the function ?
a. Compute a jumper’s terminal velocity, which is defined as lim t → ∞ v(t) = lim t → ∞ √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).
Given the position equation s(t), calculate the average velocity (in meters per second) based on the given interval, and the instantaneous velocity (in meters per second) at the end of the time interval.
s(t)=9t−t2, 0≤t≤3
Given the position equation s(t) , calculate the average velocity (in meters per second) based on the given time interval, and the instantaneous velocity (in meters per second) at the end of the time interval.
s(t)=t+530, −4≤t≤0
Given the position of an object s(t)=12t−t2 (in meters), find the acceleration of the object at t=5 seconds.