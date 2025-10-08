Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function as t Approaches Infinity The limit of a function as t approaches infinity describes the behavior of the function as the input grows without bound. In this problem, evaluating lim t → ∞ v(t) helps find the steady-state velocity, known as terminal velocity, where acceleration ceases and velocity stabilizes. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Hyperbolic Tangent Function (tanh) The hyperbolic tangent function, tanh(x), is a smooth, continuous function that approaches 1 as x approaches infinity and -1 as x approaches negative infinity. Understanding tanh's limiting behavior is crucial to simplifying the velocity expression for large time values. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines