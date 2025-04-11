Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The Second Derivative Test
Problem 4.4.2
Textbook Question
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
2. y=x^4/4-2x^2+4
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the inflection points, local maxima, and minima, start by finding the first derivative of the function y = \frac{x^4}{4} - 2x^2 + 4. The first derivative, y', will help identify critical points where the slope is zero or undefined.
Calculate the first derivative: y' = \frac{d}{dx}(\frac{x^4}{4} - 2x^2 + 4). This simplifies to y' = x^3 - 4x.
Set the first derivative equal to zero to find critical points: x^3 - 4x = 0. Factor the equation: x(x^2 - 4) = 0, which gives x = 0, x = 2, and x = -2.
To determine if these critical points are local maxima, minima, or points of inflection, calculate the second derivative: y'' = \frac{d}{dx}(x^3 - 4x). This simplifies to y'' = 3x^2 - 4.
Evaluate the second derivative at the critical points: y''(0), y''(2), and y''(-2). If y'' > 0, the function is concave up (local minima); if y'' < 0, the function is concave down (local maxima); if y'' = 0, it may be an inflection point. Analyze the sign changes in y'' to identify intervals of concavity.
Related Practice