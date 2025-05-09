To find the partial fraction decomposition of the rational function \(\frac{3x^2 + 3x - 11}{x^2 + 3x - 10}\), we first need to check the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since both have a degree of 2, we must perform polynomial division before proceeding with the decomposition.
We start by dividing \(3x^2 + 3x - 11\) by \(x^2 + 3x - 10\). The first step in polynomial division is to determine what to multiply \(x^2\) by to obtain \(3x^2\), which is 3. We then multiply the entire denominator by 3:
\(3(x^2 + 3x - 10) = 3x^2 + 9x - 30\).
Next, we subtract this result from the numerator:
\(3x^2 + 3x - 11 - (3x^2 + 9x - 30) = -6x + 19\).
This gives us the expression:
\(\frac{3x^2 + 3x - 11}{x^2 + 3x - 10} = 3 + \frac{-6x + 19}{x^2 + 3x - 10}\).
Now, we need to factor the denominator \(x^2 + 3x - 10\). We look for two numbers that multiply to \(-10\) and add to \(3\), which are \(5\) and \(-2\). Thus, we can rewrite the denominator as:
\(x^2 + 3x - 10 = (x + 5)(x - 2)\).
Now we can express the fraction as:
\(\frac{-6x + 19}{(x + 5)(x - 2)}\).
Next, we set up the partial fraction decomposition:
\(\frac{-6x + 19}{(x + 5)(x - 2)} = \frac{A}{x + 5} + \frac{B}{x - 2}\).
To find constants \(A\) and \(B\), we multiply both sides by the common denominator \((x + 5)(x - 2)\) to eliminate the fractions:
\(-6x + 19 = A(x - 2) + B(x + 5)\).
Expanding the right side gives:
\(-6x + 19 = Ax - 2A + Bx + 5B = (A + B)x + (-2A + 5B).\
Now, we can equate coefficients from both sides:
1. \(A + B = -6\) (coefficient of \(x\))
2. \(-2A + 5B = 19\) (constant term)
We can solve this system of equations. From the first equation, we can express \(A\) in terms of \(B\):
A = -6 - B.
Substituting this into the second equation gives:
\(-2(-6 - B) + 5B = 19\)
12 + 2B + 5B = 19
7B = 7
B = 1.
Now substituting \(B = 1\) back into the first equation:
A + 1 = -6
A = -7.
Now that we have \(A\) and \(B\), we can rewrite the partial fraction decomposition:
\(\frac{-6x + 19}{(x + 5)(x - 2)} = \frac{-7}{x + 5} + \frac{1}{x - 2}\).
Finally, combining everything, the complete expression for the original rational function is:
\(3 - \frac{7}{x + 5} + \frac{1}{x - 2}\).
This process illustrates how to perform polynomial division followed by partial fraction decomposition, allowing us to break down complex rational functions into simpler components.