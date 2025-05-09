To find the partial fraction decomposition of the rational function \(\frac{3x^2 + 3x - 11}{x^2 + 3x - 10}\), we first need to check the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since both have a degree of 2, we must perform polynomial division before proceeding with the decomposition.

We start by dividing \(3x^2 + 3x - 11\) by \(x^2 + 3x - 10\). The first step in polynomial division is to determine what to multiply \(x^2\) by to obtain \(3x^2\), which is 3. We then multiply the entire denominator by 3:

\(3(x^2 + 3x - 10) = 3x^2 + 9x - 30\).

Next, we subtract this result from the numerator:

\(3x^2 + 3x - 11 - (3x^2 + 9x - 30) = -6x + 19\).

This gives us the expression:

\(\frac{3x^2 + 3x - 11}{x^2 + 3x - 10} = 3 + \frac{-6x + 19}{x^2 + 3x - 10}\).

Now, we need to factor the denominator \(x^2 + 3x - 10\). We look for two numbers that multiply to \(-10\) and add to \(3\), which are \(5\) and \(-2\). Thus, we can rewrite the denominator as:

\(x^2 + 3x - 10 = (x + 5)(x - 2)\).

Now we can express the fraction as:

\(\frac{-6x + 19}{(x + 5)(x - 2)}\).

Next, we set up the partial fraction decomposition:

\(\frac{-6x + 19}{(x + 5)(x - 2)} = \frac{A}{x + 5} + \frac{B}{x - 2}\).

To find constants \(A\) and \(B\), we multiply both sides by the common denominator \((x + 5)(x - 2)\) to eliminate the fractions:

\(-6x + 19 = A(x - 2) + B(x + 5)\).

Expanding the right side gives:

\(-6x + 19 = Ax - 2A + Bx + 5B = (A + B)x + (-2A + 5B).\

Now, we can equate coefficients from both sides:

1. \(A + B = -6\) (coefficient of \(x\))

2. \(-2A + 5B = 19\) (constant term)

We can solve this system of equations. From the first equation, we can express \(A\) in terms of \(B\):

A = -6 - B.

Substituting this into the second equation gives:

\(-2(-6 - B) + 5B = 19\)

12 + 2B + 5B = 19

7B = 7

B = 1.

Now substituting \(B = 1\) back into the first equation:

A + 1 = -6

A = -7.

Now that we have \(A\) and \(B\), we can rewrite the partial fraction decomposition:

\(\frac{-6x + 19}{(x + 5)(x - 2)} = \frac{-7}{x + 5} + \frac{1}{x - 2}\).

Finally, combining everything, the complete expression for the original rational function is:

\(3 - \frac{7}{x + 5} + \frac{1}{x - 2}\).

This process illustrates how to perform polynomial division followed by partial fraction decomposition, allowing us to break down complex rational functions into simpler components.