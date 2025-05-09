Partial fraction decomposition is a valuable technique used to simplify the integration of rational functions, particularly when other methods, such as variable substitution or integration by parts, are ineffective. This method involves breaking down a complex rational function into simpler fractions that can be integrated more easily.

To illustrate this process, consider the function f(x) = (2x - 5) / (x² - x). The first step is to factor the denominator, which can be expressed as x(x - 1). This allows us to rewrite the function as a sum of two fractions: A/x + B/(x - 1), where A and B are constants to be determined.

Next, we multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator, x(x - 1), to eliminate the fractions. This results in the equation:

2x - 5 = A(x - 1) + Bx

To find the constants A and B, we can strategically choose values for x that simplify the equation. Setting x = 1 eliminates the A term, allowing us to solve for B:

2(1) - 5 = B(1) ⟹ -3 = B

Next, setting x = 0 eliminates the B term, allowing us to solve for A:

2(0) - 5 = A(0 - 1) ⟹ -5 = -A ⟹ A = 5

With A = 5 and B = -3, we can rewrite the original function as:

f(x) = 5/x - 3/(x - 1)

Now, we can integrate the function:

∫f(x) dx = ∫(5/x - 3/(x - 1)) dx

This can be separated into two integrals:

∫(5/x) dx - ∫(3/(x - 1)) dx

Using the integral rules, we find:

Thus, the final result of the integral is:

5 ln|x| - 3 ln|x - 1| + C

In summary, when faced with the integration of a rational function, if standard methods do not yield results, consider using partial fraction decomposition. This approach allows for the simplification of the function into manageable parts, making integration straightforward.