12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
Learn with NickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Express the rational function as a sum or difference of two simpler fractions. Use a system of equations.30views
- Multiple Choice
Express the rational function as a sum or difference of two simpler fractions. Use a system of equations.23views
- Multiple Choice
Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expression using strategic substitutions for .27views
- Multiple Choice
Express the rational function as a sum or difference or simpler rational expressions.9views
- Textbook Question
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
21. ∫ cos x / (sin² x + 2 sin x) dx2views
- Textbook Question
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
34. ∫ dx / (x(x¹⁰ + 1))2views
- Textbook Question
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ from 0 to ln 2 [1 / (1 + eˣ)²] dx2views
- Textbook Question
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (5x² + 18x + 20) / [(2x + 3)(x² + 4x + 8)] dx5views