To evaluate the definite integral from 1 to 2 of the function \(\frac{x - 5}{(x + 1)(x^2 + 3x - 1)}\) with respect to \(x\), we first recognize that we are dealing with a rational function. A variable substitution may not simplify the integral effectively, so we will use partial fraction decomposition instead.

We start by expressing the integrand in terms of simpler fractions. The denominator consists of a linear factor \(x + 1\) and an irreducible quadratic factor \(x^2 + 3x - 1\). Thus, we can write:

\[\frac{x - 5}{(x + 1)(x^2 + 3x - 1)} = \frac{A}{x + 1} + \frac{Bx + C}{x^2 + 3x - 1}\]

Here, \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) are constants we need to determine. To find these constants, we multiply both sides by the common denominator \((x + 1)(x^2 + 3x - 1)\) and simplify:

\[x - 5 = A(x^2 + 3x - 1) + (Bx + C)(x + 1)\]

Next, we strategically substitute values for \(x\) to simplify the equations. Setting \(x = -1\) eliminates the \(A\) term:

\[-1 - 5 = A(1 - 3 - 1) \implies -6 = A(-3) \implies A = 2\]

Now, we substitute \(A = 2\) back into the equation and expand:

\[x - 5 = 2(x^2 + 3x - 1) + (Bx + C)(x + 1)\]

Expanding gives:

\[x - 5 = 2x^2 + 6x - 2 + Bx^2 + (B + C)x + C\]

Combining like terms results in:

\[x - 5 = (2 + B)x^2 + (6 + B + C)x + (C - 2)\]

Setting coefficients equal, we have the following system of equations:

1. \(2 + B = 0\) (for \(x^2\) terms) 2. \(6 + B + C = 1\) (for \(x\) terms) 3. \(C - 2 = -5\) (for constant terms)

From the first equation, we find \(B = -2\). Substituting \(B\) into the second equation:

\[6 - 2 + C = 1 \implies C = -3\]

Now we have \(A = 2\), \(B = -2\), and \(C = -3\). Thus, we can rewrite the integral as:

\[\int_1^2 \left( \frac{2}{x + 1} - \frac{2x + 3}{x^2 + 3x - 1} \right) dx\]

We can now integrate each term separately. The first term integrates to:

\[2 \ln |x + 1|\]

For the second term, we use substitution. Let \(u = x^2 + 3x - 1\), then \(du = (2x + 3)dx\). The integral becomes:

\[-\int \frac{du}{u} = -\ln |u| = -\ln |x^2 + 3x - 1|\]

Combining these results, we have:

\[\int_1^2 \left( \frac{2}{x + 1} - \frac{2x + 3}{x^2 + 3x - 1} \right) dx = \left[ 2 \ln |x + 1| - \ln |x^2 + 3x - 1| \right]_1^2\]

Evaluating at the bounds:

For \(x = 2\): \[2 \ln 3 - \ln 9\] For \(x = 1\): \[2 \ln 2 - \ln 3\]

Thus, the definite integral evaluates to:

\[\left( 2 \ln 3 - \ln 9 \right) - \left( 2 \ln 2 - \ln 3 \right) = 2 \ln 3 - 2 \ln 2 + \ln 3 - \ln 9\]

Combining logarithmic terms gives:

\[\ln \left( \frac{3^3}{2^2 \cdot 9} \right) = \ln \left( \frac{27}{36} \right) = \ln \left( \frac{3}{4} \right)\]

Finally, the approximate value of the integral is:

\[\approx -0.29\]

This process illustrates the use of partial fraction decomposition and integration techniques to evaluate a definite integral of a rational function.