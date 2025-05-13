To evaluate the integral of the rational function \(\frac{5x^2 + 6}{(x^2 + 1)^2}\), we will utilize the method of partial fractions. This method is particularly useful when the degree of the numerator is less than that of the denominator, which is the case here. Since \(x^2 + 1\) is an irreducible quadratic factor and is squared, we can express the integrand as a sum of simpler fractions.

We start by decomposing the function into partial fractions. The general form for our decomposition will be:

\[\frac{5x^2 + 6}{(x^2 + 1)^2} = \frac{Ax + B}{x^2 + 1} + \frac{Cx + D}{(x^2 + 1)^2}\]

Next, we multiply through by the common denominator \((x^2 + 1)^2\) to eliminate the fractions:

\[5x^2 + 6 = (Ax + B)(x^2 + 1) + (Cx + D)\]

Expanding the right-hand side gives us:

\[5x^2 + 6 = Ax^3 + Bx^2 + Ax + B + Cx + D\]

Grouping like terms, we have:

\[5x^2 + 6 = Ax^3 + (B)x^2 + (A + C)x + (B + D)\]

To find the coefficients \(A\), \(B\), \(C\), and \(D\), we equate the coefficients from both sides of the equation:

For \(x^3\): \(A = 0\)

For \(x^2\): \(B = 5\)

For \(x\): \(A + C = 0\) (since \(A = 0\), this implies \(C = 0\))

For the constant term: \(B + D = 6\) (substituting \(B = 5\) gives \(D = 1\))

Thus, we find \(A = 0\), \(B = 5\), \(C = 0\), and \(D = 1\). The partial fraction decomposition simplifies to:

\[\frac{5}{x^2 + 1} + \frac{1}{(x^2 + 1)^2}\]

Now we can integrate each term separately:

\[\int \left( \frac{5}{x^2 + 1} + \frac{1}{(x^2 + 1)^2} \right) dx = \int \frac{5}{x^2 + 1} dx + \int \frac{1}{(x^2 + 1)^2} dx\]

The first integral, \(\int \frac{5}{x^2 + 1} dx\), can be solved using the known result:

\[\int \frac{1}{x^2 + 1} dx = \tan^{-1}(x)\]

Thus, we have:

\[\int \frac{5}{x^2 + 1} dx = 5 \tan^{-1}(x)\]

For the second integral, \(\int \frac{1}{(x^2 + 1)^2} dx\), we can use a trigonometric substitution. Let \(x = \tan(\theta)\), then \(dx = \sec^2(\theta) d\theta\) and \(x^2 + 1 = \sec^2(\theta)\). The integral becomes:

\[\int \frac{1}{\sec^4(\theta)} \sec^2(\theta) d\theta = \int \cos^2(\theta) d\theta\]

Using the identity \(\cos^2(\theta) = \frac{1 + \cos(2\theta)}{2}\), we can rewrite the integral as:

\[\int \cos^2(\theta) d\theta = \frac{1}{2} \int (1 + \cos(2\theta)) d\theta = \frac{1}{2} \left( \theta + \frac{1}{2} \sin(2\theta) \right) + C\]

Substituting back for \(\theta\) using \(\theta = \tan^{-1}(x)\) and recognizing that \(\sin(2\theta) = 2 \sin(\theta) \cos(\theta)\), we can express the final result in terms of \(x\). The complete integral thus becomes:

\[5 \tan^{-1}(x) + \frac{1}{2} \tan^{-1}(x) + \frac{x}{2(x^2 + 1)} + C\]

Combining the results, we arrive at the final answer for the integral:

\[\frac{11}{2} \tan^{-1}(x) + \frac{x}{2(x^2 + 1)} + C\]