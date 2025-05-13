To solve the indefinite integral of the function involving cosine and sine, we start by recognizing the need for a variable substitution. We let \( u = \sin(x) \), which transforms the integral into a more manageable form. The differential \( du \) is derived from the derivative of sine, giving us \( du = \cos(x) \, dx \). This substitution allows us to rewrite the integral in terms of \( u \), specifically as:

\[\int \frac{\cos(x)}{\sin(x)(\sin(x) - 1)} \, dx = \int \frac{1}{u(u - 1)} \, du\]

Next, we apply partial fraction decomposition to the integrand \( \frac{1}{u(u - 1)} \). We express it as:

\[\frac{1}{u(u - 1)} = \frac{A}{u} + \frac{B}{u - 1}\]

Multiplying through by the common denominator \( u(u - 1) \) leads to the equation:

\[1 = A(u - 1) + Bu\]

To find the constants \( A \) and \( B \), we can strategically substitute values for \( u \). Setting \( u = 1 \) gives:

\[1 = A(1 - 1) + B(1) \implies B = 1\]

Next, substituting \( u = 0 \) yields:

\[1 = A(0 - 1) + B(0) \implies 1 = -A \implies A = -1\]

With \( A \) and \( B \) determined, we rewrite the integral as:

\[\int \left( -\frac{1}{u} + \frac{1}{u - 1} \right) \, du\]

This can be integrated separately, resulting in:

\[-\ln|u| + \ln|u - 1| + C\]

Substituting back \( u = \sin(x) \) gives us the final result:

\[-\ln|\sin(x)| + \ln|\sin(x) - 1| + C\]

Thus, the solution to the integral is:

\[\ln\left|\frac{\sin(x) - 1}{\sin(x)}\right| + C\]

This process illustrates the effective use of variable substitution and partial fraction decomposition in solving integrals involving trigonometric functions.