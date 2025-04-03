Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
4:34 minutes
Problem 3.6.86b
Textbook Question
Temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska The graph in the accompanying figure shows the average Fahrenheit temperature in Fairbanks, Alaska, during a typical 365-day year. The equation that approximates the temperature on day x is
y = 37 sin[(2π/365)(x − 101)] + 25
and is graphed in the accompanying figure.
b. About how many degrees per day is the temperature increasing when it is increasing at its fastest?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative of a Function
The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to its input. In the context of the temperature function, the derivative will indicate how quickly the temperature is increasing or decreasing on a given day. Calculating the derivative of the given sinusoidal function will help determine the rate of temperature change.
Sinusoidal Functions
Sinusoidal functions, such as sine and cosine, are periodic functions that oscillate between a maximum and minimum value. The given temperature function is a sine function, which models the cyclical nature of temperature changes over a year. Understanding the properties of sinusoidal functions, including amplitude, period, and phase shift, is crucial for analyzing the temperature pattern in Fairbanks.
Critical Points and Maximum Rate of Change
Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined, indicating potential maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find when the temperature increases at its fastest, we need to identify the point where the derivative reaches its maximum positive value. This involves analyzing the derivative to find where the rate of change is greatest, which corresponds to the steepest slope on the graph.
