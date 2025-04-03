Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative of a Function The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to its input. In the context of the temperature function, the derivative will indicate how quickly the temperature is increasing or decreasing on a given day. Calculating the derivative of the given sinusoidal function will help determine the rate of temperature change.

Sinusoidal Functions Sinusoidal functions, such as sine and cosine, are periodic functions that oscillate between a maximum and minimum value. The given temperature function is a sine function, which models the cyclical nature of temperature changes over a year. Understanding the properties of sinusoidal functions, including amplitude, period, and phase shift, is crucial for analyzing the temperature pattern in Fairbanks.