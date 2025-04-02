Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative and Rate of Change The derivative of a function at a point gives the rate of change of the function at that point. In the context of the temperature function, the derivative represents how quickly the temperature is changing on a given day. To find when the temperature is increasing the fastest, we need to identify the point where the derivative of the temperature function is at its maximum.

Sine Function and its Properties The sine function is a periodic function that oscillates between -1 and 1. In the given temperature equation, the sine function models the cyclical nature of temperature changes over the year. Understanding the properties of the sine function, such as its amplitude, period, and phase shift, is crucial for analyzing how the temperature varies throughout the year.