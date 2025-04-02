Table of contents
0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
7:41 minutes
Problem 3.6.86a
Textbook Question
Temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska The graph in the accompanying figure shows the average Fahrenheit temperature in Fairbanks, Alaska, during a typical 365-day year. The equation that approximates the temperature on day x is
y = 37 sin[(2π/365)(x − 101)] + 25
and is graphed in the accompanying figure.
a. On what day is the temperature increasing the fastest?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative and Rate of Change
The derivative of a function at a point gives the rate of change of the function at that point. In the context of the temperature function, the derivative represents how quickly the temperature is changing on a given day. To find when the temperature is increasing the fastest, we need to identify the point where the derivative of the temperature function is at its maximum.
Recommended video:
04:16
Intro To Related Rates
Sine Function and its Properties
The sine function is a periodic function that oscillates between -1 and 1. In the given temperature equation, the sine function models the cyclical nature of temperature changes over the year. Understanding the properties of the sine function, such as its amplitude, period, and phase shift, is crucial for analyzing how the temperature varies throughout the year.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Chain Rule for Differentiation
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. In the temperature equation, the sine function is composed with a linear function of x. Applying the chain rule allows us to differentiate the temperature function with respect to x, which is necessary to find the rate of change of temperature and determine when it is increasing the fastest.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
