Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental tool in calculus for understanding how a function changes. In this context, finding the smallest slope involves determining the minimum value of the derivative over the given interval. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Critical Points Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local minima or maxima. To find the smallest slope on the interval, one must evaluate the derivative at critical points and endpoints to identify the minimum value. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points