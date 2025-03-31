Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
2:33 minutes
Problem 3.6.78
Textbook Question
Find dy/dt when x = 1 if y = x² + 7x − 5 and dx/dt = ¹/₃.
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the given function y = x² + 7x − 5. This is the function for which we need to find the derivative with respect to time, t.
To find dy/dt, use the chain rule. The chain rule states that dy/dt = (dy/dx) * (dx/dt). We need to find dy/dx first.
Differentiate y = x² + 7x − 5 with respect to x to find dy/dx. The derivative of x² is 2x, and the derivative of 7x is 7. Therefore, dy/dx = 2x + 7.
Substitute x = 1 into the expression for dy/dx to find the specific value of the derivative at x = 1. This gives dy/dx = 2(1) + 7.
Now, substitute dy/dx and dx/dt = ¹/₃ into the chain rule formula: dy/dt = (dy/dx) * (dx/dt). Calculate dy/dt using the values obtained in the previous steps.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this context, it helps us differentiate y with respect to t by considering the relationship between x and y, and using the chain rule to account for dx/dt.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental concept in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. Here, it allows us to find dy/dt by multiplying dy/dx by dx/dt.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Substitution
Substitution involves replacing variables with known values to simplify expressions or solve equations. In this problem, after finding the expression for dy/dt, we substitute x = 1 and dx/dt = 1/3 to calculate the specific value of dy/dt at that point, providing a concrete solution to the problem.
Recommended video:
04:27
Substitution With an Extra Variable
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice