Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
2:50 minutes
Problem 4.2.15aiv
Textbook Question
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iv. y = x³ − 33x² + 216x = x(x - 9)(x − 24)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the zeros of the polynomial y = x³ − 33x² + 216x. The polynomial is factored as y = x(x - 9)(x - 24), so the zeros are x = 0, x = 9, and x = 24.
Find the first derivative of the polynomial y = x³ − 33x² + 216x. Use the power rule for differentiation: if y = ax^n, then dy/dx = n*ax^(n-1).
Apply the power rule to each term: the derivative of x³ is 3x², the derivative of -33x² is -66x, and the derivative of 216x is 216. Therefore, the first derivative is y' = 3x² - 66x + 216.
Find the zeros of the first derivative y' = 3x² - 66x + 216. Set the derivative equal to zero: 3x² - 66x + 216 = 0. This is a quadratic equation.
Solve the quadratic equation 3x² - 66x + 216 = 0 using the quadratic formula x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / 2a, where a = 3, b = -66, and c = 216. Calculate the discriminant and find the roots.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Roots (Zeros) of a Polynomial
The roots or zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero. For the polynomial y = x³ − 33x² + 216x, the roots are found by setting y to zero and solving the equation x(x - 9)(x - 24) = 0, giving the roots x = 0, x = 9, and x = 24. These points are where the graph of the polynomial intersects the x-axis.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
First Derivative and Critical Points
The first derivative of a function, denoted as y', represents the rate of change or slope of the function. For y = x³ − 33x² + 216x, the first derivative is y' = 3x² - 66x + 216. The zeros of the first derivative, found by solving 3x² - 66x + 216 = 0, indicate critical points where the function's slope is zero, potentially corresponding to local maxima, minima, or points of inflection.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Graphical Representation of Zeros
Plotting the zeros of a polynomial and its derivative on a number line helps visualize the relationship between the function and its rate of change. The zeros of the polynomial indicate where the function crosses the x-axis, while the zeros of the derivative show where the slope is zero. This graphical approach aids in understanding the function's behavior, such as identifying intervals of increase or decrease and locating turning points.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice