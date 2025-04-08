Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Roots (Zeros) of a Polynomial The roots or zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero. For the polynomial y = x³ − 33x² + 216x, the roots are found by setting y to zero and solving the equation x(x - 9)(x - 24) = 0, giving the roots x = 0, x = 9, and x = 24. These points are where the graph of the polynomial intersects the x-axis. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

First Derivative and Critical Points The first derivative of a function, denoted as y', represents the rate of change or slope of the function. For y = x³ − 33x² + 216x, the first derivative is y' = 3x² - 66x + 216. The zeros of the first derivative, found by solving 3x² - 66x + 216 = 0, indicate critical points where the function's slope is zero, potentially corresponding to local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points