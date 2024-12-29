Let g(x)= {1 if x≥0
−1 if x<0.
a. Write a formula for |g(x)|.
Use the graph of in the figure to determine the values of in the interval at which f fails to be continuous. Justify your answers using the continuity checklist.
<IMAGE>
Determine the intervals of continuity for the parking cost function c introduced at the outset of this section (see figure). Consider 0≤t≤60. <FIGURE>
Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer.
f(x)=2x^2+3x+1 / x^2+5x; a=−5
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
p(x)=4x^5−3x^2+1
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
p(x)=3x^2−6x+7 / x^2+x+1
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=x^5+6x+17 / x^2−9