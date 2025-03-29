Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
8:40 minutes
Problem 3.6.72
Textbook Question
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = ((u − 1) / (u + 1))², u = g(x) = (1 / x²) − 1, x = −1
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that you need to find the derivative of the composite function (f ∘ g)(x), which means you need to apply the chain rule. The chain rule states that (f ∘ g)'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x).
Calculate g(x) at x = -1. Substitute x = -1 into g(x) = (1 / x²) - 1 to find g(-1).
Next, find g'(x). Differentiate g(x) = (1 / x²) - 1 with respect to x. Use the power rule and the derivative of a constant.
Now, find f'(u). First, differentiate f(u) = ((u - 1) / (u + 1))² with respect to u. Use the chain rule and the quotient rule to differentiate this expression.
Finally, substitute g(-1) into f'(u) to find f'(g(-1)), and multiply this by g'(-1) to find (f ∘ g)'(-1).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function h(x) = f(g(x)), the derivative h'(x) is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f at g(x) by the derivative of the inner function g at x. This rule is essential for finding derivatives of nested functions like f ∘ g.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Composite Functions
Composite functions involve applying one function to the results of another, denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). Understanding how to work with composite functions is crucial for applying the chain rule effectively, as it requires recognizing the inner and outer functions and their respective derivatives.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Derivative of Rational Functions
Rational functions are quotients of polynomials, and their derivatives can be found using the quotient rule. For a function f(u) = (u - 1)/(u + 1), the derivative involves differentiating the numerator and denominator separately and applying the quotient rule: (v'u - uv')/v², where u and v are the numerator and denominator, respectively.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
