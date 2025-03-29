Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function h(x) = f(g(x)), the derivative h'(x) is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f at g(x) by the derivative of the inner function g at x. This rule is essential for finding derivatives of nested functions like f ∘ g. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Composite Functions Composite functions involve applying one function to the results of another, denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). Understanding how to work with composite functions is crucial for applying the chain rule effectively, as it requires recognizing the inner and outer functions and their respective derivatives. Recommended video: 3:48 3:48 Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases