Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
6:23 minutes
Problem 3.6.70
Textbook Question
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = u + 1/cos²u, u = g(x) = πx, x = 1/4
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that you need to find the derivative of the composite function (f ∘ g)(x), which is f(g(x)).
Apply the chain rule for derivatives, which states that (f ∘ g)'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x).
Calculate g'(x) for g(x) = πx. Since g(x) is a linear function, g'(x) = π.
Next, find f'(u) for f(u) = u + 1/cos²u. Use the derivative rules: the derivative of u is 1, and for 1/cos²u, apply the chain rule and the derivative of trigonometric functions.
Evaluate (f ∘ g)'(x) at x = 1/4 by substituting g(1/4) into f'(u) and multiplying by g'(1/4).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function h(x) = f(g(x)), the derivative h'(x) is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f at g(x) by the derivative of the inner function g at x. This is essential for finding (f ∘ g)'(x).
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Derivative of Trigonometric Functions
Understanding how to differentiate trigonometric functions is crucial. For example, the derivative of cos(u) is -sin(u), and using the chain rule, the derivative of 1/cos²(u) involves applying the power rule and the derivative of cosine. This knowledge is necessary to differentiate f(u) = u + 1/cos²(u).
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Substitution
Substitution involves replacing variables with given values to simplify the differentiation process. In this problem, you substitute u = g(x) = πx and x = 1/4 into the functions. This step is crucial for evaluating the derivative at the specific point x = 1/4, ensuring accurate computation of (f ∘ g)'(x).
Recommended video:
04:27
Substitution With an Extra Variable
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice