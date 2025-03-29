Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function h(x) = f(g(x)), the derivative h'(x) is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f at g(x) by the derivative of the inner function g at x. This is essential for finding (f ∘ g)'(x). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions Understanding how to differentiate trigonometric functions is crucial. For example, the derivative of cos(u) is -sin(u), and using the chain rule, the derivative of 1/cos²(u) involves applying the power rule and the derivative of cosine. This knowledge is necessary to differentiate f(u) = u + 1/cos²(u). Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions