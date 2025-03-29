Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function h(x) = f(g(x)), the derivative h'(x) is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to its inner function g, by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This is expressed as h'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x).

Derivative of Cotangent Function The derivative of the cotangent function, cot(u), with respect to u is -csc^2(u). This derivative is crucial when differentiating functions involving cotangent, as it allows us to apply the chain rule effectively. In the context of the given problem, understanding this derivative helps in finding the derivative of f(u) = cot(πu/10).