Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function f(g(x)) is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule is essential for differentiating y = tan²(sin³(t)), as it involves nested functions. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of sin(t) is cos(t), and the derivative of tan(u) is sec²(u). These derivatives are used in conjunction with the chain rule to find dy/dt for the given function y = tan²(sin³(t)). Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions