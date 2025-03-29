Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
6:47 minutes
Problem 3.6.55
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = tan²(sin³(t))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function y = tan²(sin³(t)). This is a composition of functions, so we'll need to use the chain rule multiple times.
Start by differentiating the outermost function with respect to its inner function. The outer function is tan²(u), where u = sin³(t). The derivative of tan²(u) with respect to u is 2tan(u)sec²(u).
Next, differentiate the middle function, which is sin³(t) with respect to t. The derivative of sin³(t) with respect to t is 3sin²(t)cos(t), using the chain rule.
Now, apply the chain rule: dy/dt = (d/dt)[tan²(sin³(t))] = 2tan(sin³(t))sec²(sin³(t)) * 3sin²(t)cos(t).
Simplify the expression by combining the derivatives: dy/dt = 6tan(sin³(t))sec²(sin³(t))sin²(t)cos(t).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function f(g(x)) is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule is essential for differentiating y = tan²(sin³(t)), as it involves nested functions.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Derivative of Trigonometric Functions
Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of sin(t) is cos(t), and the derivative of tan(u) is sec²(u). These derivatives are used in conjunction with the chain rule to find dy/dt for the given function y = tan²(sin³(t)).
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Power Rule
The power rule is used to differentiate functions of the form x^n, where the derivative is n*x^(n-1). In this problem, the power rule is applied to tan²(u) and sin³(t) as part of the differentiation process. It helps simplify the expression by reducing the powers during differentiation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice