Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dt is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to t. This rule is essential for differentiating the given function y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t))). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Square Root Function The derivative of a square root function, such as √u, is given by (1/2√u) * du/dt, where u is a function of t. This formula is crucial for differentiating the outermost square root in the given function y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t))). Understanding how to apply this derivative is key to solving the problem. Recommended video: 01:32 01:32 Derivatives of Other Trig Functions Example 1