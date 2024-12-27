2:57 minutes 2:57 minutes Problem 2.4.31b Textbook Question Textbook Question Determine the following limits.

b. lim ⁡ x → 3 x − 3 x 4 − 9 x 2 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to3}}\frac{x-3}{x^4-9x^2}

Verified Solution

Video duration: 2m

