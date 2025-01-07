Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. For example, in the limit expression given, we are interested in how the function behaves as x approaches 2. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Factoring Polynomials Factoring polynomials is the process of breaking down a polynomial into simpler components, or factors, that can be multiplied together to yield the original polynomial. This is particularly useful in limit problems where direct substitution results in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0. In the given limit, factoring the denominator can help simplify the expression before evaluating the limit. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions