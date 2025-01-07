Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
3:08 minutes
Problem 2.4.32b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the following limits.
b.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. For example, in the limit expression given, we are interested in how the function behaves as x approaches 2.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Factoring Polynomials
Factoring polynomials is the process of breaking down a polynomial into simpler components, or factors, that can be multiplied together to yield the original polynomial. This is particularly useful in limit problems where direct substitution results in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0. In the given limit, factoring the denominator can help simplify the expression before evaluating the limit.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Indeterminate Forms
Indeterminate forms occur in calculus when evaluating limits leads to ambiguous results, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. These forms require further analysis or manipulation, such as factoring, to resolve. In the limit provided, substituting x = 2 directly results in an indeterminate form, necessitating additional steps to find the limit's value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Watch next
Master Finding Limits by Direct Substitution with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice