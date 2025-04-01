Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
8:33 minutes
Problem 61
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise]
Graph y = 1/(2√x) in a window that has 0 ≤ x ≤ 2. Then, on the same screen, graph
y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h
for h = 1, 0.5, 0.1. Then try h = −1, −0.5, −0.1. Explain what is going on.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the function y = 1/(2√x). This is a transformation of the basic square root function. The graph of y = √x is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases slowly. The function y = 1/(2√x) is a reciprocal function, which means it will have a vertical asymptote at x = 0 and will decrease as x increases.
Step 2: Set up your graphing window to display the range 0 ≤ x ≤ 2. This will allow you to see the behavior of the function y = 1/(2√x) within this interval. The graph will start from a high value at x = 0 and decrease as x approaches 2.
Step 3: Next, graph the function y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h for different values of h. Start with h = 1. This function represents the difference quotient, which is used to approximate the derivative of √x. As h approaches 0, this function approximates the slope of the tangent line to the curve y = √x at a given point.
Step 4: Repeat the graphing for h = 0.5 and h = 0.1. As h gets smaller, the graph of y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h should get closer to the derivative of y = √x, which is 1/(2√x). This is because the difference quotient becomes a better approximation of the derivative as h approaches 0.
Step 5: Now, try negative values for h: h = -1, -0.5, -0.1. When h is negative, the function y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h represents the slope of the secant line from x to x + h, where x + h is less than x. This will give you a negative slope, and as h approaches 0 from the negative side, the graph should again approach the derivative of y = √x, which is 1/(2√x). This demonstrates the concept of the derivative from both the left and right sides.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the behavior of mathematical expressions. For y = 1/(2√x), understanding how the function behaves as x approaches 0 and 2 is crucial. This function is a transformation of the basic square root function, scaled and inverted, which affects its shape and position on the graph.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Limits and Continuity
Limits help us understand the behavior of functions as they approach specific points or infinity. The expression y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h is a difference quotient, which is used to approximate the derivative of √x. As h approaches zero, this quotient gives insight into the instantaneous rate of change, highlighting the concept of limits and continuity in calculus.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity
Derivative Approximation
The derivative of a function represents its rate of change. The expression y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h approximates the derivative of √x using finite differences. By varying h, we observe how the approximation improves as h approaches zero, demonstrating the fundamental idea of derivatives as limits of difference quotients, essential for understanding calculus.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Related Videos
Related Practice