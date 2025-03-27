Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative of Absolute Value Function The derivative of the absolute value function, y = |x|, is not defined at x = 0 because the function has a sharp corner at this point. For x > 0, the derivative is 1, and for x < 0, the derivative is -1. This discontinuity at x = 0 is crucial for understanding the behavior of the derivative graph. Recommended video: 06:37 06:37 Average Value of a Function

Piecewise Functions Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions based on the input value. For f(x) = |x|, it can be expressed as f(x) = x for x ≥ 0 and f(x) = -x for x < 0. Understanding this helps in graphing and analyzing the derivative, as it shows how the function behaves differently on either side of x = 0. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions