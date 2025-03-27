Table of contents
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
5:19 minutes
Problem 63
Textbook Question
Derivative of y = |x| Graph the derivative of f(x) = |x|. Then graph y = (|x| − 0)/(x − 0) = |x|/x. What can you conclude?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the derivative of y = |x|, consider the piecewise definition of the absolute value function: y = x for x >= 0 and y = -x for x < 0.
Differentiate each piece separately: For x > 0, the derivative of y = x is 1. For x < 0, the derivative of y = -x is -1. At x = 0, the derivative is undefined because the function has a sharp corner.
Graph the derivative: For x > 0, plot a horizontal line at y = 1. For x < 0, plot a horizontal line at y = -1. At x = 0, indicate that the derivative is undefined, often shown as an open circle or a gap.
Now, consider the function y = |x|/x. This is also a piecewise function: y = 1 for x > 0 and y = -1 for x < 0. At x = 0, the function is undefined.
Graph y = |x|/x: For x > 0, plot a horizontal line at y = 1. For x < 0, plot a horizontal line at y = -1. At x = 0, indicate that the function is undefined. Notice that the graph of the derivative of |x| matches the graph of |x|/x, except at x = 0 where both are undefined.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative of Absolute Value Function
The derivative of the absolute value function, y = |x|, is not defined at x = 0 because the function has a sharp corner at this point. For x > 0, the derivative is 1, and for x < 0, the derivative is -1. This discontinuity at x = 0 is crucial for understanding the behavior of the derivative graph.
Piecewise Functions
Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions based on the input value. For f(x) = |x|, it can be expressed as f(x) = x for x ≥ 0 and f(x) = -x for x < 0. Understanding this helps in graphing and analyzing the derivative, as it shows how the function behaves differently on either side of x = 0.
Graphing Rational Functions
Graphing the function y = |x|/x involves understanding how the numerator and denominator affect the graph. This function is defined for all x ≠ 0 and equals 1 for x > 0 and -1 for x < 0, creating a step function. Recognizing this helps in visualizing the discontinuity and the behavior of the function around x = 0.
