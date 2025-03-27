Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative A derivative represents the rate at which a function is changing at any given point and is a fundamental concept in calculus. It is the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. In this context, the derivative of f(x) = x² − 3x + 4 will be calculated using the alternative formula for derivatives.

Limit The limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In the alternative formula for derivatives, the limit is used to find the instantaneous rate of change by considering the behavior of the function as z approaches x. Understanding limits is crucial for applying this formula effectively.