Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
3:33 minutes
Problem 24
Textbook Question
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
f(x) = x² − 3x + 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function f(x) given in the problem, which is f(x) = x² − 3x + 4.
Next, substitute f(x) into the alternative formula for derivatives: f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x).
Calculate f(z) by substituting z into the function: f(z) = z² − 3z + 4.
Substitute f(z) and f(x) into the formula: f'(x) = lim (z → x) ((z² − 3z + 4) − (x² − 3x + 4)) / (z − x).
Simplify the expression inside the limit: f'(x) = lim (z → x) ((z² − x²) − 3(z − x)) / (z − x). Factor the numerator and evaluate the limit as z approaches x.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
A derivative represents the rate at which a function is changing at any given point and is a fundamental concept in calculus. It is the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. In this context, the derivative of f(x) = x² − 3x + 4 will be calculated using the alternative formula for derivatives.
Recommended video:
Limit
The limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In the alternative formula for derivatives, the limit is used to find the instantaneous rate of change by considering the behavior of the function as z approaches x. Understanding limits is crucial for applying this formula effectively.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Alternative Formula for Derivatives
The alternative formula for derivatives, f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x), provides a method to calculate the derivative by considering the limit of the difference quotient as z approaches x. This formula is particularly useful for understanding the derivative conceptually, as it directly relates to the definition of the derivative as the slope of the tangent line at a point.
Recommended video:
Related Videos
Related Practice